O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A crash snarled traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 in O’Fallon, Missouri Thursday morning.
The crash closed all but one lane of the interstate near Highway K before 8:30 a.m. All lanes were reopened shortly after 9 a.m.
According to the St. Charles County Ambulance District the 10 vehicles were involved in the crash and three people, two adults and a child, were transported to the hospital. No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.