ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people, including a child, were rushed to the hospital after an eight-car crash in north St. Louis City Wednesday night.
The city's police and fire crews responded to the crash in the 5900 block of Mimika just before 8 p.m. and found up to eight cars involved, two of them were overturned. Paramedics took two adults and a child to area hospitals in critical condition.
Witnesses on the scene said a driver was speeding down the wrong direction on Mimika, a one-way road in this stretch of the North Pointe neighborhood. A car pulled out from an alley into the path of the wrong-way car and both cars overturned and hit a number of other parked cars.
No other information was released.
