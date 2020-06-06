ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Organizers estimate around 2,500 people marched throughout St. Charles Saturday evening calling for justice and protesting police brutality.
People marched down Fifth Street and briefly blocked eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.
Protesters demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police.
"When young folks say this is not my grandmother's movement, they are wrong," organizer Rev. Darryl Gray said. "Everything we are doing, Dr. King and others in the civil rights did. They only difference is technology."
Whether through sounds or words, protesters were focused as they put one foot in front of the other.
"There is a bunch for injustice. It is time for us, as Americans, to stand and stand behind our black brothers and sisters," one protester said. "It is our duty."
People marched for nearly three hours and police said there were no incidents and no one was arrested.
Earlier on Saturday, local church and community leaders participated in a march in north St. Louis. The "Voices of Wisdom" March went from Westside Missionary Baptist Church on Page to Fountain Park. The event was billed as "Voices of Wisdom" because those who were part of the civil rights movement could share their experiences with younger people.
All of the demonstrations come amid nationwide protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers are charged in connection with his death.
