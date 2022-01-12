$1M quest: Budweiser channels Willy Wonka in nationwide contest for golden beer can

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It may not be the chocolate factory but Budweiser has launched the nationwide Willy Wonka-style contest with a $1 million payout.
Anheuser-Busch has scattered 10,000 golden beer cans in specially-marked cases around the country. If you find one of those lucky cans, you can enter the Live a King Sweepstakes for the chance to win $1 million.
To enter, you have to post a picture of the golden can on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. You can also enter the contest by going to Budweiser's website to download a golden can wrap.The wrap can be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.
The prize will be awarded as a check to one winner after a random drawing takes place on Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.