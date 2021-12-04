1982 serial killer victim identified by DNA WISH Posted 30 min ago Posted 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An Indiana man has been identified as a victim of a serial killer nearly 40 years after his body was found. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Indiana man has been identified as a victim of a serial killer nearly 40 years after his body was found. Authorities said infamous serial killer Larry Eyler was the killer of William Lewis, who died in 1994. Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry Eyler Serial Killer Victim Crime × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
