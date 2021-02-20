ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old was hospitalized after fleeing masked men who were shooting at him in north St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Police said the teen was getting dropped off to a home in the 4600 block of Kossuth at 1:20 a.m. when a man in a white car asked him to come over. As he was walking towards the car, he saw the man had a handgun and three men running towards him. One of the suspects, who was armed with a rifle, shot him several times in his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Moments later, homicide detectives were called to a deadly crash on Natural Bridge near Fairgrounds Park.
