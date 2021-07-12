ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver in connection to a deadly crash on Interstate 170 Monday morning.
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes just north of Forest Park Parkway. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Sha’ leah Hamblin, 19, was riding her bike in the fast lane when she was rear-ended by a car. The driver drove off before police arrived.
Hamblin died at the scene. All lanes of the highway were reopened around 5 a.m. Monday.
No additional information has been released.
