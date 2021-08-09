LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 19-year-old was killed when the car he was driving in crashed in Lincoln County over the weekend.
Skyler Woods, of Hawk Point, was a passenger in a 1995 GMC Sierra when the crash occurred at 639 Highway DD around 1:35 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle swerved across the roadway and then crashed into a tree.
Woods, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.