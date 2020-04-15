SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for answers after a late night shooting left a man dead in South City Tuesday.
Just before 11 p.m., police found 19-year-old Malik Henderson in the 3600 block of South Broadway lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.