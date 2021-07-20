SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the border of the Dutchtown and Gravois Park neighborhoods of South City Monday.
A man was found fatally shot in the 3000 block of Cherokee about 7:45 p.m. He was identified Tuesday as 19-year-old Jonathan Rubio Cruz.
Anyone with information regarding Cruz's homicide is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
