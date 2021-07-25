ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old was killed in north St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the homicide of Gregg Price. He was shot in the 8600 block of Trumbell in Bel-Ridge at 3:16 p.m. and taken to a hospital where he later died.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.