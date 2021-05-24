NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in the head in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Sheridan, which is in the Jeff Vander Lou neighborhood, just after 5:00 p.m. Police said a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old man exchanged gunfire, with the suspect being hit in the head.
The suspect was conscious but barely breathing when officers arrived on scene. The 28-year-old victim was taken into custody.
The homicide division was called to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)
