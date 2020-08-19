ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in South City early Wednesday morning.
Richard Hodges, 19, was found dead in the 2700 block of Miami around 5:50 a.m. Police said Hodges had been shot multiple times.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
