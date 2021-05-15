WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old was killed Thursday night after losing control of his car and getting hit by another.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Dakota Logan was driving too fast in the northbound lanes of MO-47 in Warren County. He lost control of his car after 9:15 p.m. and hit an embankment and several trees. His Mercury Montego then overturned, throwing him out of the back window.
The driver of a Chevrolet S-10 then hit Logan. It's still unclear if Logan died as a result of being ejected from his car or from getting hit by the Chevrolet. No other information was released.
