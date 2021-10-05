ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Fountain Park neighborhood of north St. Louis.
Police said the man was shot in the back of the head in the 780 block of Euclid around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, he was not conscious but was breathing.
He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Homicide detectives have been called to investigate.
Anyone who can assist police with their investigation is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.