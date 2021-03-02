NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An arrest has been made after a teen was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood last year.
On April 14, 2020, officers arrived to the 2800 block of Franklin where they found 18-year-old Carieal J. Doss shot. She died at the scene, police said. Levi Henning, 19, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Doss.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
