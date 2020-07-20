O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Nearly 20 students from St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon and two guests tested positive for COVID-19 after an outdoor graduation and off-site prom, the school announced Monday.
The school says they held an outdoor graduation on Wednesday, July 8 and an off-site prom two days later. Following both events, the school learned that 19 students and two guests of one of the event tested positive.
All those who tested positive showed symptoms after the prom.
The school says it has informed all parents and students that attended either the prom or graduation and is urging them to follow guidance recommended by health officials.
As a precaution, the school says it is canceling all student activities through August 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.