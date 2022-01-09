You have permission to edit this article.
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

Major fire in an apartment building in the Bronx injures at least 54 people, FDNY says

The FDNY responded to a 5-alarm fire in the Bronx on Sunday.

(AP) - Nineteen people, including 9 children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city’s fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory.

A fire official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death toll Sunday to The Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead.

Dozens of people were injured in the Bronx fire, and at least 32 people were hospitalized. According to the FDNY, approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene Sunday at the Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building on East 181st Street.

Sunday’s fire comes just days after a house fire in Philadelphia left 12 people — including eight children — dead.

