ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --The St. Louis community continues to rally behind the young woman and volunteer firefighter who was shot at the Applebee's in St. John last month.
The parents of Arlydia Bufford were presented with a check of more than $18,000 Monday.
The money was raised through a barbecue fundraiser put on by local organization, Rebound 911. T-shirts were also sold thanks to Matingly's Embroidery.
Arlydia's parents told News 4 they're in awe of the support their family has received.
They say the generosity is lifting their daughter's spirits.
"She's going to be blown away," said Carl and Rebecca Bufford.
"I'm just glad to see all the support, everybody sticking together, the community coming together to support my daughter. It make her feel real good,” said Carl.
Courtney D. Washington is facing multiple charges in the shooting that killed one woman and injured Bufford and another.
The firefighter has since been taken off a ventilator and is now breathing on her own.
Her mother says she has a long road to recovery but she's taking it one day at a time.
