MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives in Madison County arrested a 18-year-old on child pornography charges.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office received information about child pornography being distributed by online cloud networks. Officers searched the Madison, Illinois home of 18-year-old Jordan A. Bradley.
Evidence was seized including a firearm was found to be unlawfully possessed. Investigators said that Bradley was offering child pornography for sale online.
Bradley is charged with four counts of child pornography and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
