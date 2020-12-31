SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An 18-year-old driver died after being ejected from her car during a crash in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
At 2 p.m., officers were notified of a crash with injuries at northbound Interstate 55 and Loughborough Ave.
According to police, the 2010 Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, rolled on the grass embankment and the driver, Ally Moore, of Imperial, was ejected. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
An 18-year-old passenger in the car was not injured.
Accident Reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
