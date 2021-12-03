JENNINGS (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old died after being shot in Jennings Wednesday.
Jaivyon Hudson, of the 3100 block of Kemp Drive, was found fatally shot in a car in the 2700 block of Solway Avenue just before 4 p.m. No other information regarding the homicide has been released.
Anyone with information on the incident can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.