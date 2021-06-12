FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person of interest has been taken into custody after a 18-year-old was found dead at a North County school overnight Saturday.
Officers found William Bellamy, 18, of Florissant, dead on the school grounds of McCluer North High School on Waterford Drive. The cause of death has not been released but Florissant Police said there is no threat to the school or community.
