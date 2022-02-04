ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A young teen accidently shoots himself Thursday night.
The incident happened on the 900 block of Elias Ave. An 18-year-old boy said that he was showing his friend a gun.
At some point, he dropped the gun, causing it to go off and hit both of his arms. The victim was taken to the hospital, and the investigation is still ongoing.
