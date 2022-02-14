ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a teen was shot in north St. Louis Sunday.
The incident happened outside the store in the 5200 block of Highland. The 17-year-old was coming out of Niko’s Grocery and Grill when he saw two suspects sitting outside of the store. The victim told officers shots were fired between him and the suspects, and he was able to escape.
The victim later realized he had been shot. EMS took him to the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.
