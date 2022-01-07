NORMANDY (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old was shot Friday in Cool Valley, the Normandy Police Department said.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Emerling Drive before 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was shot once and has a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
The suspect is not known at this time. No other information was immediately released.
