ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Teenagers aged 17 will no longer be prosecuted as adults in Missouri.
A new law just went into effect on New Year's Day. It states that the criminal justice system in Missouri will consider 17-year-olds to be juveniles - instead of adults - as they had been before.
But in certain cases, courts will still be able to certify defendants younger than 18 as adults.
[READ: Missouri will consider 17-year-old offenders as juveniles instead of adults beginning in 2021]
Missouri passed the age-change law back in 2018 but it just took effect this year.
