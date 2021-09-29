ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teen died in a Wednesday morning morning crash in St. Louis City.
Police report the one-car crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at Riverview and Edna. A Chevrolet truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control while traveling westbound in the 1000 block of Riverview.
The truck crossed the center median and hit another vehicle. A passenger in the truck, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not located by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.