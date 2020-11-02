ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a north St. Louis shooting that left three men dead and two injured in late July.
Prosecutors charged Joshua Amerson, 17, with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault and shooting from a moving vehicle.
On July 29, officers found three men dead and two others wounded at the intersection of Floy and W. Florissant around 1:45 p.m. The three deceased men were later identified as Elijah McKinney, 18, Daijon Nearing, 18, and Malik Taylor, 22.
"This is all outside as far as we can tell. We have a large number of a ballistics pieces of evidence on the scene. We have to sort through it," said Major Mary Warnecke with the SLMPD. "We are trying to put those pieces together over here. Hopefully, we can get someone to cooperate and tell us what happened."
Anyone with information is being urged to contact CrimeStoppers or police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.