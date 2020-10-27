FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been arrested and charged after an Amber Alert was issued last week after a SUV was stolen with two infants inside.
Florissant Police said a black Hyundai Tucson was stolen from a 7-Eleven on Dunn Road near Hanley just before 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Police told News 4 the SUV had 2 infants, a 16-day-old boy and a 10-month-old girl, inside at the time.
Demarco A. Henry, 17, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle.
The father told investigators he left his vehicle running and unlocked while he went inside the gas station, and it was gone when he came out.
Around 3 a.m., authorities issued an AMBER Alert for the missing infants.
About 30 minutes later, the stolen SUV and children were found safe about five miles away from the gas station in Moline Acres.
Henry is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.
Florissant police would like to remind the public to always remember to lock your vehicle and never leave it running unattended.
