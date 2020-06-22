ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was shot and killed in a south St. Louis alley Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed in the 4600 block of Virginia just before 3:15 p.m. This is the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Police later found a 19-year-old boy who was shot in the foot nearby.
The teen killed was identified as Jaquelle Brown.
