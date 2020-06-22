Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a teen between 15 and 17 years old was found shot and killed in the 4600 block of Virginia just before 3:15 p.m. This is the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed in the 4600 block of Virginia just before 3:15 p.m. This is the Dutchtown neighborhood. 

Police later found a 19-year-old boy who was shot in the foot nearby.

The teen killed was identified as Jaquelle Brown. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
 

