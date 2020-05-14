ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers say a teen tried to rob a man before he was arrested on a Metro bus.
Officers responded to 3600 block of Lindell around 7:42 p.m. where a 68-year-old man said he had just parked and left his vehicle when he was approached by a man who was asking for directions. He said the suspect, Jobe Moore, 17, had a handgun and demanded the his car keys.
He was unsuccessful and he ran away and entered a BiState Metro Bus, police say.
Officers located More on the bus at N. Grand near St. Louis Avenue.
Moore was then taken into custody and charged with first-degree robbery.
No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Authorities originally said the bus was hijacked but later determined that was not the case.
