ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A total of 17 protesters was arrested after shutting down lanes of Interstate 70 in St. Charles Friday night.
Protesters from the local group Expect Us held a "Good Trouble" protest to honor civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis who died on July 17. The name of the protest stems from one of Lewis' most memorable quotes.
Around 7:30 p.m., the group met near the area of Lombard and Beale to begin their march. St. Charles Police said they offered to provide traffic control along their route but the protesters declined.
"Protesters refused to discuss their intended route or the safety concerns brought forth by officers," a spokesperson from the police department said.
Demonstrators started their protest on 5th Street before veering on the North Service Road of Interstate 70. The "Good Trouble" group, including children who were with them, walked onto westbound Interstate 70 at Convention Center at 8:25 p.m. and blocked traffic.
The westbound lanes were closed for a hour while traffic.
Majority of the protesters left the highway around 9:30 p.m. after officers ordered them to disperse. Police said 17 people were arrested by 10 p.m. after refusing to leave the area and a car was towed.
One protester was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury to their hand. No officers or property was damaged during the protest.
Expect Us released a brief statement in response to the late night arrests:
"Tonight St. Charles Police Department literally chased people through a busy parking lot. They arrested multiple people who weren’t even with the protest. They terrorized, over-policed & brutality arrested multiple people," the group wrote.
