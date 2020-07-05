FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A total of 17 people were arrested at Sunday night's protest outside the Florissant Police Department.
Protesters have been gathering outside the Florissant Police Department for weeks after a video surfaced showing a now former Florissant police officer drive his SUV into an unarmed man in early June.
The group Expect Us organized Sunday's protest, titled "Stand Up! Fight Back!"
The Florissant Police Department said people blocked Lindbergh Blvd. and damaged property. Officers gave people several disperse orders but they were not met. Officers ended up arresting a total of 17 people and towed two vehicles.
These charges include trespassing, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly. Police said people threw several object at the officers.
"The Florissant Police Department continues to recognize individuals’ rights to PEACEFULLY protest, but unfortunately the peaceful protesters’ message is continuing to be stolen by aggressive individuals in the protest crowds," the department posted on its Facebook page.
Protesters have demanded all officers who were present during the June 2 incident be fired and charged. Joshua Smith, who was driving the unmarked patrol car was charged with assault, felony, misdemeanor and armed criminal action.
[READ: Fired Florissant officer facing assault charges]
The charges came two weeks after the incident itself happened.
The man seen hit in the video was chased because he was in a car matching the description of another vehicle wanted for a shots fired call from May 30. The man was not the one police officers were looking for.
[WATCH: 2nd video shows the moment a Florissant police officer hit an unarmed man with patrol car]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.