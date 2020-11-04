GENERIC: Missouri coronavirus, COVID-19
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Over 150 staff members stayed home on Wednesday in the Wentzville School District.

162 staff members were out related to COVID-19 and a total of 300 were out. 

The district thanked staff members on Twitter for stepping up while other staff members stayed home.

Timberland High School, Holt High School, Wentzville Middle School and Peine Ridge Elementary were impacted the most today as a result of the absences, a district spokesperson said.

