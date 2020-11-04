WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Over 150 staff members stayed home on Wednesday in the Wentzville School District.
162 staff members were out related to COVID-19 and a total of 300 were out.
The district thanked staff members on Twitter for stepping up while other staff members stayed home.
Shout out to every staff member across the District who is pitching in and covering in classrooms today due to the large number of staff who are out due to COVID. Here are a few members of the Teaching & Learning team helping out at Holt. #TeamWSD pic.twitter.com/11q7H7knxj— Wentzville Schools (@WSDinfo) November 4, 2020
Timberland High School, Holt High School, Wentzville Middle School and Peine Ridge Elementary were impacted the most today as a result of the absences, a district spokesperson said.
