FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new subdivision is being proposed in St. Louis County. McBride Homes and JH Berra Construction made a proposal to build 160 new homes in Florissant.
The subdivision is planned near the New Halls Ferry and Old Halls Ferry intersection.
The St. Louis County Planning Commission still needs to approve the proposal, but if it moves forward, the homes would fall within the Hazelwood School District.
