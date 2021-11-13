ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed someone on July 11.
Stanico Jordan of St. Louis will be tried as an adult for murder and armed criminal action. Police did not release Jordan's name when he was arrested on Aug. 17 because he was considered a juvenile. Police said Friday that Jordan was certified as an adult by the juvenile courts.
St. Louis police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy near downtown St. Louis earlier this month.
The murder Jordan is being charged with took place at the 1300 block of North 14th Street in St. Louis around 1 p.m. Kyle Falker, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot many times.
