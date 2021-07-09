ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 16-year-old was robbed of his mother’s gun in north St. Louis.
The teenager took the gun outside to show to a girl over video call when at least five men approached him. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the 16-year-old and grabbed his mother’s gun.
The crime took place in the 1400 block of Preservation Place around 3 p.m. Thursday.
No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
