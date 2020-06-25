BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 16-year-old was killed during a Wednesday evening shooting in Belleville, a source confirmed to News 4.
The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of West Washington Street.
The Major Case Squad has been called to the scene to investigate.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
