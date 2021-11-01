FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 16-year-old girl was injured following a shooting in Florissant Sunday night.
Officers arrived to a home in the 1200 block of Flicker where they were approached by several people who were near a wound 16-year-old girl. She was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
Detectives believe the shooting was not random and people inside the home were targeted.
