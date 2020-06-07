SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to a south St. Louis neighborhood for a double shooting that left a teenage girl dead.
Just before 4 a.m., a 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were found shot inside a car in the 4600 block of Morganford. The teen died at the scene, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital and listed in unstable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
