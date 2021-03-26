FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 16-year-old was charged with kidnapping after stealing a car in Florissant with two kids inside.
Officers with the Florissant Police Department said the teen stole the car from the 3500 block of Patterson Road on Monday while two kids were inside. Officers found the car and the children unharmed later in the day.
The teen was taken into juvenile courts. the police department said on Friday he was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft.
