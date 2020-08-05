FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times during a rolling gun battle in Ferguson Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. Florissant Road and Carson Road.
Police said people inside two cars along the road got into an argument and people inside both cars pulled out guns. At least one of the cars fired shots and the 16-year-old suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
One of the cars took off from the scene.
If you have any information about the shooting, call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.
