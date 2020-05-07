WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking down Highway 61 in Wentzville.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the boy was walking on southbound Highway 61 at North Pointe Prairie around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
The car that hit the boy took off.
The boy's name has not been released. Previously, emergency crews told News 4 that the victim was an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.