ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people, including a teen, have been arrested in connection to the death of a man found inside a bullet-riddled car on the grounds of The Gateway Arch.
News 4 crews spotted a blue Dodge Charger with bullet holes in the windshield crashed on steps near the Eads Bridge just before midnight Monday. According to police, 29-year-old Brandon Scott was shot multiple times in the 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Two days later, Mark Perry, 35, and Kristen Miles, 29, were arrested and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on first-degree murder charges and remanded to Juvenile Courts.
This year, police report homicides are down 35% in the City of St. Louis. There have been 125 homicides, making the city on pace to have the fewest homicides since 2014.
Authorities have not released any additional details regarding what led up to the homicide. Anyone who can assist is encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.