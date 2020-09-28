NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A double shooting in the Baden neighborhood left two people dead, including a 16-year-old boy, Sunday night.
Officers found Victor Williams, 16, and Andrew Ameer, 27, suffering from gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. in the 9100 block of Gast Place. Police said Williams was shot in the chest.
Both men were taken to the hospital where they later died.
Limited information surrounding the shooting has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).
