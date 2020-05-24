ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a string of shootings that left 16 wounded and four dead during Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis.
The first shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Ashland. A man in his 30s drove home after he was shot in the face. The man told police he was struck by a bullet when shots rang out in the area of St. Louis Ave and Newstead.
Homicide detectives were called to a deadly double shooting in the Kingsway West neighborhood at 9 p.m. Once there, they found a man dead in the 5300 block of Cote Brilliante. A teen was also shot in the foot but taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Thirty minutes later, a teen was shot in the chest by a friend who was playing with a gun in the 3900 block of Evans. Officers said the boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Officers then found a man gunned down inside his car in the area of N. Garrison and Montgomery around 12:20 a.m. He later died from his injuries.
Another shooting broke out in the Kingsway West neighborhood around 1 a.m. Four people arrived to a hospital after being shot near Union and Cote Brilliante.
Around 1:15 a.m., a woman was shot near Vandeventer and St. Louis Ave in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Moments later, a man was dropped off at a local hospital after being shot in the arm near Goodfellow and Switzer.
Just before 1:45 a.m., a man arrived to a hospital following a shooting in the 3500 block of Semple.
Another man was hospitalized after being shot in the head at 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Hamilton. Almost 30 minutes later, detectives arrived back to N. Garrison Ave near Hebert to investigate another shooting that left a man injured.
Crime scene tape blocked off a section of 900 block of S. Broadway near a BP gas station following a double shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m.
Just before 4 a.m., a man was shot in the shoulder near Romaine and Hodiamont. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
There have been at least 63 homicides in the city this year. That's close to the same total as this time last year despite the coronavirus outbreak.
