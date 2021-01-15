EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were charged after a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student from Chicago was shot near campus Thursday night.
The Madison County State’s Attorney charged 16-year-old Jacob Godoy of Woodson Terrace and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz of Hazelwood on Friday afternoon in relation to the shooting.
Illinois State Police officials said the student was shot while driving on the ramp from Rte. 157 to Interstate 270 and then drove to SIUE's campus, where police found him outside Woodland Residence Hall. It's unclear he was the driver or an occupant in the vehicle. This happened around 9:30 p.m.
Paramedics took the 26-year-old victim to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were described by police as life-threatening.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an abandoned vehicle on the ramp and witnesses said they saw people running into a nearby wooded area. A search of the area resulted in four suspects being taken into custody before 1 a.m.
Godoy was charged as an adult with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Ortiz was also charged with aggravated battery. Officials said the two other people taken into custody were released without charges.
Officials with SIUE confirmed the victim is one of their students and emphasized the shooting never happened on campus.
Friday morning, SIUE said the shooting appears "to be a random act of gun violence." The university also said four suspects were quickly apprehended by the Illinois State Police Department. The university sent out a campus alert following the shooting.
About two hours after the shooting, the university said alleged gunshots were reported in a non-related incident at the Axis apartments. That incident is also under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 618-301-6182 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
