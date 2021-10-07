ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A teenager was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in north St. Louis.
The 15-year-old was shot in the leg around 1:50 p.m. at North Newstead and Lee. Police believe he was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a black sedan shot him.
The teenager was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
