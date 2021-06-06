NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 15-year-old boy is recovering at a local hospital after being shot early Sunday morning.
Police said the teen was taken to a hospital after being shot in the back before 3:30 a.m. while walking near Goodfellow Blvd and Lilian Ave. He told police someone inside a red pickup truck and shot at him.
He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Detectives are still investigating the shooting. Limited information about the crime has been released.
